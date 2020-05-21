|
Margaret (Peggy) Berkovitz
Kewaunee - Margaret A. (Peggy) Berkovitz, age 69 of Kewaunee died on Wednesday May 20, 2020 at her home. She was born on on March 30, 1951 in Kewaunee to the late Edward and Lillian (Koralewsky) Berkovitz.
She graduated from Holy Rosary Grade School and Kewaunee High School in 1970. She worked many years for St. Mary's Kewaunee Area Memorial Hospital and doing housekeeping for many businesses in Kewaunee.
Peggy was a lifelong and active member of Holy Rosary Church in Kewaunee and a member of the Rosary Society. She was a former long time member of the National Catholic Society of Foresters. Peggy loved to play bingo and cards with her friends and family.
Survivors include her sister, Madonna, with whom she lived all of her life; one other sister and brother-in-law: Colleen and Ron Charneski, De Pere and a brother: William Berkovitz. Nieces: Lisa (Deda) Schmidt and husband Rick; Emily Charneski and nephew Alex Charneski; great nephews: Dalton Karl and Brad Schmidt. She was preceded in death by a sister: Mary Loehrke.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday May 26 and live streamed by going to www.holyrosarykewaunee.com, click on "Parish" and then click on "watch Sunday's Mass". Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., limited to five people at a time in church using social distancing. Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery open to the public using social distancing.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 21 to May 24, 2020