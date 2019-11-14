|
Margaret "Lorraine" Caramehas
Green Bay - Margaret "Lorraine" Caramehas, 91, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019. She was born on April 20, 1928 in Florence, WI to George and Margaret (Helgeson) Johnson.
Lorraine graduated from Green Bay West High School, Class of 1946. She knew Michael Caramehas since she was 14. Michael went to WWII, and upon returning home he saw Lorraine coming out of a dress shop and were reunited and picked up right where they left off. They married on May 15, 1948 and were together for 71 years. Together they had four children, two of which were twins; Debby, Cathy, Michael, and Michelle.
Lorraine loved being a mom. As a homemaker, she enjoyed reading, and cooking and baking everything from scratch. Lorraine made the best bread, stew, cookies and pies. She loved to cross stitch, sew and make her own clothes. Lorraine always dressed to the nines and was known to iron even her jeans. Her son always joined Michael and Lorraine at supper clubs. Lorraine and Michael discovered and loved Culvers. When it was their 70th Anniversary, they were greeted at Culvers with a bouquet of flowers.
Lorraine rode her exercise bike for 20 minutes a day for 33 years. She was an avid reader, and kept her Christmas tree filled with Santa Clauses up year-round.
Later in life, she loved her vodka sours; they loved going out for double-bubble (Doc said she could have two drinks a day). Lorraine loved to watch the Packers, and always knew her numbers and stats. She really loved her TV shows including Matt Lock and Rockford Files.
Survivors include her loving husband, Michael; children, Debby Johnson, Michael Caramehas, Michelle (Randy) Braun; grandchildren, John Johnson, Taylor (Emily Pearson) Braun, Chelsea (Dave) Weisnicht, Sara (Evan Pickard) Braun; great-grandchildren, Cooper Weisnicht, and Elliot Johnson.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her daughter, Cathy Vance; granddaughter, Wendy Johnson; her parents; four brothers; a son-in-law, Tom Johnson; and her parents-in-law, Nick and Bernice Caramehas.
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, November 16; followed by the Funeral Service at 12 noon with Rev. Luke Farwell officiating. Burial will be in Fort Howard Memorial Park. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
The family extends a special thank you to the staffs of Woodside Rehabilitation and Crossroads West.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019