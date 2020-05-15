|
|
Margaret (Joan) Dequaine
New Franken - Margret (Joan) Dequaine, 85, New Franken, has gone to join her husband of 65 years, Bob Dequaine, on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. She was born October 6, 1934, in Green Bay, daughter to the late Lester and Anna (Pechauer) Brice. On February 7, 1953, she married Robert Dequaine at St. Willebrord Catholic Church; he preceded Joan in death on November 21, 2017. Joan and Bob owned and operated a small family farm in Champion for years. After retirement, her and Bob enjoyed camping in their RV, and spent winters in Arizona at Desert Gardens RV Park, where they both helped out around the campgrounds.
Joan is survived by her seven children and spouses: Patty (Jack) Koss, Stan (Jeanette) Dequaine, Rick Dequaine, Randy Dequaine (special friend, Marcia), Wendy (Steve) Koss, Gary (Jill) Dequaine, and Scott (Natalie) Dequaine; 12 grandchildren: Jason (Katie) Dequaine, Jessie (Carrie) Dequaine, Brandon (Angie) Koss, Brooke (Jake) Anderson, Derrick (Holly) Koss, Danielle Koss (special friend, Travis), Dessiray (Jasmine) Koss, Blayne (Tiffany) Dequaine, Chelsey (Jordan) Dequaine-Jerakek, Justin Demullen, Jodi Dequaine-Meyer (special friend, Andy), Jennifer (Bill) Messerschmidt, Kristy (Joe) Ciha, and Cory Dequaine (special friend, Allie); 17 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Barb (James) Ness, and Dorothy "Cookie" Slimmer; sisters-in-law: Jeanette Dequaine, Ruth Brice, and Ellen Brice; brother-in-law, Ronald Flavian; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Joan was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Melanie Koss; sister, Mary (Bob) DeMuth; 4 brothers: Norbert Brice, Richard Brice, Donald (Marcella) Brice, and Robert Brice; brother-in-law, Wayne Dequaine; and 2 sisters-in-law, Elaine Flavian and Laverne Russell.
Per Joan's wishes, private family services were held. Malcore Funeral Home assisted the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.malcorefuneralhome.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the outstanding staff and caregivers at Eden Brook who gave Margaret the best care possible--she truly felt at home; and to Compassus Hospice for their support.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 15 to May 17, 2020