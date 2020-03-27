|
Margaret Ellen Harrington
Green Bay - Margaret "Marge" Ellen Harrington (nee Kleeber), 99, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Thursday March 26, 2020.
Marge was born on February 17, 1921 in Reedsburg, WI. She was a loving mother, wife, friend, teacher, musician, sports enthusiast, volunteer and an inspiration to all who knew her. Her faith in God and positive thinking were her core attributes. Over the years, Marge was an active member of St. Phillip's, St. John the Evangelist and Resurrection parishes.
Marge was brave, funny, and fiercely independent; she never gave up no matter what life put in her path. At the age of 84, Marge was diagnosed with macular degeneration and was accepted as the oldest - but most vivacious - student in the Leader Dog for the Blind program. Marge lived independently with her Leader Dog, Estee, for 12 years. A lifelong athlete, Marge enjoyed the YMCA and all the friends she met there over the years - swimming well into her 90s with Estee by her side. In her later years, Marge was able to stay at home with help from her loving children and steadfast caregivers, Sarah Shin and Joan Sievert of Home Instead. In her final weeks, Marge had the invaluable support of Lise Ramirez of Asera Care Hospice.
Marge was proceeded in death by the love of her life, her husband John P. Harrington, in 1992. Marge was the beloved mother of J. Patrick Harrington (Susan Mogab), Margaret "Margie" A. Harrington (Vic Kearney), Michael Harrington, Marty Harrington (Jane Harrington), and Jane E. Harrington. Marge was adored by her 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Marge's love for people, her enthusiasm for life, gentle smile and her motto of "live, love, laugh, and be happy" carry on in them.
A celebration of Marge's life will be held at the Allouez Mausoleum at later date.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020