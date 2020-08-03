1/1
Margaret Foley
Margaret Foley

Bellevue - Margaret Foley, 93, passed away Sunday August 2, 2020. She was born May 24, 1927 to the late Mathias and Mary Rosella (Wallace) Sprangers. Margaret married Raymond Foley on May 25, 1948. He preceded her in death on April 3, 2001.

She is survived by her son, Dick (Jean) Foley; daughter, Mary (Mike) Matzke; daughter-in-law, Nancy Foley; brother, Pat (Judy) Sprangers; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; Ray's brother, Rev. Gerald Foley; and many nieces and nephews.

Margaret is preceded in death by her husband Ray; son, Patrick; grandchildren, Mark and Briana; siblings, Ray, Daniel, Joe, Mathias, Edward, Myron, Florian, Dorothy Schmit, Hilary, Jerry, Agnes Socha, and Tom.

Due to concerns over Covid-19, private services will be held. To leave an online condolence please visit www.ryanfh.com.

A heartfelt thank you to the care givers and staff at The Courtyard at Bellevue for your kindness to Margaret during her stay.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Green Bay Press-Gazette

