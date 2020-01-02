|
Margaret Joan "JoAnn" Keskey
Green Bay - Margaret Joan "JoAnn" Keskey, 94, of Green Bay, WI, formerly of Gladstone, MI, passed away peacefully in her home on Sat., Dec. 28, 2019. Visitation will be held at Malcore Funeral Home (west), 1530 W Mason St., Green Bay, WI on Tues., Jan. 7 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 5:00 p.m., Tues. A complete obituary will be forthcoming. The Anderson Funeral Homes of Escanaba and Gladstone, MI are assisting the Keskey family and online condolences can be sent at www.andersonfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020