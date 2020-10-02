Margaret Kay Hayner
Green Bay - Margaret Kay Hayner, known to her family as Midge, passed away at her home early Thursday morning, September 24, 2020. She was born on May 9, 1942, to Stuart Wray Hayner and Margaret Lloyd (Jones) Hayner.
Midge was born with special needs, but managed to live a full, independent, and productive life. She worked at Aspiro for 50 years which was a source of great pride to her. Midge was, at one time, on a Special Olympics
team, she was in a bowling group, and she enjoyed many friendships and special events. Her favorite pastime was reading and she always had a book in her hands. She was happy to tell you the plot of her latest novel. For many years, Midge did cross stitch and hooked rugs. She was able, with the help of various wonderful service organizations in Brown Country, Wisconsin, to live as independent a life as possible, at times in an apartment with a roommate with some minimal supervision, at other times in group homes, which she considered her own home.
Midge always had a big smile for everyone and always remained optimistic. She was quiet but she also had a great sense of humor, which often surprised people. Midge had so many challenges in her life, both mental and physical, but through them all her sunny disposition, even on her hardest days, was an inspiration to others. She was a bright light.
She will be missed.
She is survived by a brother, Thomas Hayner; a sister, Judith Hayner; two nieces, Renee (Hayner) Privatt, and Amy Budzicz; and one nephew, David Budzicz.
Her parents, Stuart Wray Hayner and Margaret Lloyd Jones Hayner, preceded her in death.
Midge's ashes will be interred in the family cemetery in Spring Green, WI. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
.