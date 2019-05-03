|
Margaret L. Schultz
Morrison - Margaret Schultz, 88, who treasured her Lord and her family, went to her heavenly home April 30, 2019.
She was born January 18, 1931, in the town of Morrison to Reinhart and Bertha (Nell) Uecker, the youngest of three children. She attended Morrison Zion Lutheran School, then De Pere High School graduating as valedictorian in 1949. She worked as a secretary in Green Bay law offices for seven years, including six with the Brown County District Attorney. She hoped to be a wife and mother and found the right mate in Roland Schultz. They were married on September 8, 1956, at Morrison Zion Lutheran Church. They owned and operated the family dairy farm, which continues to be in the Schultz family for 120 years. Their marriage was richly blessed with nine children. In 1991, they moved to a home in Morrison built by her parents. She volunteered for the Pregnancy Counseling Center in Green Bay many years.
The Lord was at the center of Margaret's heart and life. Kind, wise, gentle and strong, she dearly loved her family and always made time for her children and church or school activities. Farm and garden work was a labor of love. Margaret and Roland traveled to three continents to visit their daughters, and she was thankful when all were living in Wisconsin again. As a young woman, she traveled extensively with her lifelong friend Lois Zeamer and others.
She is survived by her husband; children Kathleen (Rev. Bruce) Marggraf, Sussex; Norma "Nick" (Bill Berry) Schultz, Stevens Point; Anita (Paul) Schultz-Stachnik, Sturtevant; Barbara (John) Becker, Madison; Howard (Tamara), Morrison; Mary (Phil) Johnsrud, Iola; Janet (Todd) Behm, Appleton; Linda (Jay) Carter, Milwaukee; and Nancy Schultz, Jackson; 30 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; dear sister Sylvia Loppnow and sister-in-law Alice Uecker; many nieces and nephews. Her brother, Arwed, as well as two grandsons preceded her in death.
Services will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at Morrison Zion Lutheran Church. Friends may call from 1 to 3:45 p.m. Burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established at Morrison Zion Lutheran Church for Lutheran high school tuition assistance.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 3 to May 4, 2019