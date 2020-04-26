|
|
Margaret LaFreniere
Green Bay - Margaret LaFreniere, 82, of Green Bay, WI passed peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020. She was born to the late Paul and Angeline (Catto) Zoppetti on May 30, 1937 in Michigan.
After graduating high school in 1955, Margaret married Bernie LaFreniere at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Gwinn, Michigan and together they shared 61 loving years of marriage and raised two sons. Margaret not only raised her own children, but spent many years of her life taking care of and babysitting children in her neighborhood. She found great joy in doing so.
After Margaret's husband Bernie retired, they moved to Green Bay to be near their family. Some of her favorite activities were camping, playing bingo, and cards. She was also a huge Packer fan. Margaret was a wonderful wife, mother and grandma and she will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Margaret is survived by her two sons: Jim (Lynn) LaFreniere of Green Bay and Donald (Tamarra Larson) LaFreniere of Appleton; granddaughters: Kayla (Brandon) and Lisa; grandson Christopher; three step-grandsons: Mason, Brady, and Logan; along with many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Along with her parents and her husband, she is preceded in death by her sister Mary Vecellio and two brothers: Joe and Paul Zoppetti.
Due to the current health restrictions, the family will be having a private service. Newcomer- Green Bay Chapel has been entrusted with funeral arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
The family would like to thank HSHS Green Bay Oncology and Unity Hospice for all of their care and compassion for Margaret. Also a special thank you to Margaret's neighbors at Perret Village who were always there to lend a helping hand when needed.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020