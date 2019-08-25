|
|
Margaret M. "Marge" Kressin
Green Bay - Margaret M. "Marge" Kressin of Green Bay, formerly of Mequon, passed away peacefully on August 22, 2019 at the age of 77. She was born in Milwaukee on July 29, 1942 to the late Erich and Charlotte Koch. Marge attended Rufus King High School and graduated in 1962, going on to attend Milwaukee County General Hospital School of Nursing where she graduated in August, 1963. On August 31, 1963, she married her best friend, Gary Kressin, at Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Wauwatosa. He preceded her in death in 2006. Together they raised three children: Peter (Jeanette) of Green Bay, Jean (Kerry) DeKeyser of Sherwood, and Mary (Don) Traut of Mayville. She was extremely proud of her 6 grandchildren: Aaron, Ryan, Libby, Allison, Megan and Laura and could always be counted on to attend their school, sport, and church activities. She was very close to many lifelong friends and relatives but especially her brother-in-law Bruce Kressin and his wife Shereen.
Marge worked for many years as a Registered Nurse at Community Memorial Hospital, Menomonee Falls. She was an active member of Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church- Freistadt where she led the Altar Guild, sang alto in the Adult Choir, and used her nursing profession to serve as Parish Nurse. Over the years she spent countless hours as a volunteer for many church and school activities. Marge enjoyed many fun times with family and friends, entertaining, laughing, and bringing warmth to their lives. Family and Trinity were the center of her life. As her Alzheimer's disease progressed, she relocated to Green Bay to be closer to her family.
A service to Praise the Lord and celebrate Marge's life will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 6pm at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church 10729 W. Freistadt Rd., Mequon. Family will greet guests and share wonderful memories from 3:30 until 5:45. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the or the are appreciated. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.muellerfuneralhome.com
The family wishes to sincerely thank all of the staff of Allouez Parkside Village where Marge continued to make friends and found many moments of joy in the last chapter of her life. Along with Nicole and the team at Heartland Hospice, she was extremely well cared for until she met her Savior and was reunited with her husband in what must have been a glorious reunion.
Genesis 15:1 - "Fear not: I am thy Shield and thy exceeding Great Reward.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019