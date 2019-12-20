|
Sister Margaret Mary Halbach
Green Bay - Sister Margaret Mary Halbach, OSF, age 79, a member of the Sisters of St. Francis of the Holy Cross entered eternal life on Thursday, December 19, at St. Vincent's Hospital in Green Bay.
The former Bernadette Florence Halbach was born on November 30, 1940 in St. John, WI , daughter of the late Raymond and Mary (Marx) Halbach. She was received as a Sister in 1957, professed her vows in 1959, and celebrated her 60th Anniversary in 2017.
Sister Margaret Mary earned a BS in Elementary Education from St. Norbert College, De Pere, an MA in Administration, Clarke College, Dubuque, IA, and an MA in Pastoral Studies, Loyola University, Chicago, IL. She served as a teacher/principal at St. Joseph, Marinette, St. Jude, Green Bay, Holy Cross, Mishicot, St. Mary, Greenleaf, Holy Cross, Green Bay; as a Pastoral Associate at St. Gabriel/ St. Patrick, Neenah/Menasha, Holy Family Marinette, Holy Family, Brillion; as an administrator at The Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help, Champion, and in Formation Ministry for the Community. Since 2013 she was involved in volunteer ministry in Green Bay and Community service at the Motherhouse.
Survivors include the Sisters of St. Francis of the Holy Cross and Associates; brothers: Al, Ray (Marilyn); sisters: Rosemary Propson, Mary Ann Olson; sister-in-law: Joyce Halbach, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents: Ray and Mary; brothers: Gerald, James, Bill, Don, Eugene; sisters: Lucille Mader, Jeanette Ott; brothers-in-law: Leo Ott, Adrian Mader, Neil Olson, Norbert Propson; sisters-in-law: Mert, Joan, Ethel Halbach, Audrey Mader.
Friends may call at St. Francis Convent, 3110 Nicolet Drive, Green Bay on Sunday, December 22 at 4:00 pm for the reception of the body and visitation. Visitation will be until the Vigil Service at 6:00pm. Visitation for Sister Margaret Mary will continue on Monday, December 23 at Holy Cross Church, 3009 Bay Settlement Road, from 9:00 am until the Funeral Mass at 10:30 am with Rev. Robert Kabat, celebrant, and Rev. Michael Betley, concelebrant/homilist. Burial will be in the St. Francis Convent Cemetery.
The Sisters of St. Francis and the family of Sister Margaret Mary wish to express their gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at St. Vincent's Hospital for their loving care and support.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019