Sister Margaret Mary Halbach
Green Bay - Sister Margaret Mary Halbach, OSF, age 79, a member of the Sisters of St. Francis of the Holy Cross entered eternal life on Thursday, December 19, at St. Vincent's Hospital in Green Bay.
Friends may call at St. Francis Convent, 3110 Nicolet Drive, Green Bay on Sunday, December 22 at 4:00 pm for the reception of the body and visitation. Visitation will be until the Vigil Service at 6:00pm. Visitation for Sister Margaret Mary will continue on Monday, December 23 at Holy Cross Church, 3009 Bay Settlement Road, from 9:00 am until the Funeral Mass at 10:30 am with Rev. Robert Kabat, celebrant, and Rev. Michael Betley, concelebrant/homilist. Burial will be in the St. Francis Convent Cemetery.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019