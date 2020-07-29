Margaret Mary "Muggs" Ryan
Green Bay - Margaret Mary "Muggs" Ryan, 97, died Sunday, July 26, 2020. She was born January 7, 1923, in Green Bay to the late Henry and Antonette (Wagonmaker) DeValk.
On July 18, 1977, Muggs married Leo Ryan at St. Jude Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on August 17, 1996. Muggs was a bartender all her life. She said she could mix any drink there was and never drank a one. She will be remembered as a fun-loving person who had many friends.
Muggs is survived by her stepdaughter and grandson, Mary Schwandt and Alec Schwandt, both of Minneapolis, MN, many nieces, nephews, and many good friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo; her parents; her brothers, Anton, John, and Egbert; her sisters, Ella, Marie, Florence, and Lillian.
Due to her family's concerns over Covid-19, no services will be held. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. On-line condolences may be given at www.prokowall.com
. Memorials may be made in Muggs' name to benefit Meadow Wood/Good Shepherd Services in Seymour, or to Paul's Pantry in Green Bay.
Muggs' family extends a special word of thanks to the staff of Meadow Wood Assisted Living; they took great care of her and she loved them all.