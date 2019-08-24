|
Margaret Mellinger
Green Bay - Margaret Mellinger, 95. formerly of Stephenson, Mich. passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 in Green Bay, Wis. She was born May 29, 1924 in Daggett, Mich. to the late August and Margret (Dahl) Meintz. On June 2, 1945 she married John Mellinger and he preceded her in death on December 20, 1995.
During the WWII era she worked as a "Rosie the Riveter" following her marriage, she and John owned and operated Mellinger Insurance for many years. She was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church and very devoted to her religion. Margaret enjoyed going on casino bus trips where she met some of her greatest friends.
Margaret is survived by her sons; Jack (Sharon) Mellinger of Escanaba, Mich., Robert (Mary) Mellinger of Suamico, Wis., Mark (Gail) Mellinger of Valders, Wis. and Gerald (Tammy) Mellinger of Ashwaubenon, Wis. 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. She is further survived by 2 brother-in-laws Jim (Sandy) Mellinger and Don (Marie) Mellinger. Sister-in-law Kathy Mellinger, special friends Bonnie and Jim Sitar.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, husband John, son David Mellinger, daughter Mary Mellinger, 7 siblings Harvey Meintz, Erna Lewis, Elsie Meintz, Sam Meintz, Eleanor Kramer, Betty Swaningson and Rita Warner. .
A memorial visitation for Margaret will be on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Precious Blood Catholic Church beginning at 9:30am cst until time of Rosary at 10:30am cst. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00am cst with Fr. Edward Baafi officiating. Burial will be in the Stephenson Township Cemetery.
Anderson-Diehm Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Aug. 24, 2019