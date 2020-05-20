|
Margaret "Muggs" Portier
Lena - Margaret "Muggs" Portier, 89, Lena, passed away peacefully Tuesday May 19, 2020 at an area nursing home. She was born Nov 14, 1930 in Oconto to Joseph and Helen (Morrell) Henrichs. Margaret graduated from Lena High School, Class of 1948. On Nov 16, 1948, she was united in marriage to Vernon "Ty" Portier. They celebrated the next 60 years together until Ty preceded her in death on Mar 18, 2008. Margaret was a longtime member of St Anne Parish in Lena. She enjoyed flower gardening and caring for the backyard birds and her dearest pets, Boots and Bingo.
Margaret is survived by her six children, Marcia (Robert) Quade, Michael (special friend Heidi) Portier, Debra (Dave) Endicott, Dean (Sue) Portier, Thomas (Maricel) Portrier, Tracy (Josh) Maloney; 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, special cousins, Barb and Leon DeWindt; many other relatives and friends.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Ty, her parents, and a brother Kenny.
A memorial service is being planned for a later date.
Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home-Lena is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rhodescharapata.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 20 to May 27, 2020