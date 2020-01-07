|
Margaret "Peggy" Powell
Little Suamico - Margaret (Peggy) Powell, 76, went to heaven peacefully on January 3, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born in Little Suamico in her grandmother's house to Giles and Margaret (Blaser) Grosse on September 27, 1943. She attended grade school in the two-room school house in Little Suamico and graduated from Oconto Falls High School in 1961. She lived most of her life in Little Suamico and retired to Green Bay to be closer to her children and grandchildren. Peggy always put her children first and worked hard to provide for them. She was a happy, loving and devoted mother and grandmother. Her children are forever grateful for her sacrifices and unconditional love.
Peggy enjoyed meeting people and became a friend to all whose lives she touched. She also treasured getting together with long-time friends and class mates. Peggy was a faith-filled Catholic and lifelong member of St. Pius Parish in Little Suamico where she taught CCD, was a member of the parish council and served as a Eucharist minister. After moving to Green Bay, she attended St. Joseph's and volunteered for the Quad parishes.
Peggy liked to do the daily crossword puzzle, collect recipe books, and cook for family events. She carried on her mother's gift for making sticky biscuits. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and helping care for them when they were younger. Grandma Peggy never turned down a chance to play a game with her grandchildren even though they always won. She especially enjoyed making Christmas cookies and decorating Easter eggs with them.
She is survived by her daughter Teresa (Bob) Rademacher and their children: Mattie and Max; William (Deb Zoeller) Powell and their son Giles; Daniel Powell and his daughters Violet and Morgan. She is further survived by her sister, Becky Van Erem, and her brother and sister-in-law, Dan and Nora Grosse; her former sister-in-law Janelle Van Pelt, Ken (Robin) Powell, Kelvin (Kathy) Powell and Kitty (Larry) Stange. She is also further survived many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Susie (George) Arndt and Gerry Grosse, brother Steve Grosse, niece Cathy Arndt, and former brother-in-law Charlie Van Pelt.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Pius Catholic Church from 9am-11am. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11am. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
