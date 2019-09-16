Services
Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
920-499-1223
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH
321 S. Madison St
Green Bay, WI
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH
321 S. Madison St.
Green Bay, WI
Margaret Rusch


1928 - 2019
Margaret Rusch Obituary
Margaret Rusch

Green Bay - Margaret Rusch, age 91, peacefully passed away at home on Friday, September 13, 2019. She was born March 21, 1928 to the late John and Alvina Leistner. On November 23, 1946, Margaret married George Rusch at Grace Lutheran Church, Green Bay. Together they had nine children and several k-9 companions. Margaret enjoyed camping, dancing and socializing with all. She was a spunky lady and always was the life of a gathering.

She is survived by her children, Helen (Paul) Gubics, Diane (Lonnie) Moens, Joanne (Dave) Vercauteren, Wendy (special friend Tom) Kofler, Bonnie (John) Kellerman, Karen (Paul) Swanson, Carol (Glenn) Brabbit, Jean (Bill) Perrigoue, Keith (Chris) Kolosso, and Lacy the cat. Margaret is further survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, George; parents, John and Alvina Leistner; siblings, Joseph Leistner, Helen Leistner, and Evelyn Gossen; half-sisters Cecelia Sperry and Frances Rosenberg.

There will be a visitation held for Margaret on Wednesday, September 18 at GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 321 S. Madison St., Green Bay, from 9-11 AM with the funeral service to follow at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be expressed with Margaret's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com

Margaret's family would like to thank Diana; who not only was an exceptional care-giver, but a dear friend to Margaret.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 16, 2019
