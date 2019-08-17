|
Margaret Svejda
Howard - Margaret A. (Naughton) Svejda, 79, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019. The daughter of the late John "Paddy" and Mary (Kelly) Naughton was born August 8, 1940, in Galway, Ireland and came to American in 1957. Margaret worked at Frank & Pat's Pizza where she met her husband John and married him on November 30, 1963. Margaret and John co-owned and operated Pudgy Pizza in Green Bay for many years. The two loved travelling and going up to their cottage on Legend Lake where their children and grandchildren would come every week in the summer. She also loved putting puzzles together, reading, and playing bingo with her friends at Brookview Meadows.
She is survived by her three children, Debby Mason, Green Bay; Kelly (Chris) Sigmund, Little Suamico; and Christopher Svejda, Kiel; grandchildren, Colin Sigmund, Evan Sigmund, Allison Mason, James Mason, and Jesse Dellise; a sister, Margaret Heywood, Ireland; a brother, William Naughton, Ireland; a sister-in-law, Carol (Tom) Schleis; nieces and nephews, and her many friends at Brookview.
She was preceded in death by her husband John on July 18, 2014, two children, Kathy and James; four brothers, John, Peter, Paddy and Dominick and two sisters, Maureen and Briget.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Allouez Catholic Cemetery. To send online condolences visit www.prokowall.com. A memorial fund has been established for St. John the Evangelist Homeless Shelter, the or Pathways to a Better Life in Kiel.
Margaret wished to thank her sister-in-law Carol and her son-in-law Chris for all the help they provided her when her husband died. The family extends a very special thank you to Unity Hospice for their compassionate care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019