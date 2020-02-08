|
Margaret (Peggy) Thome
Madison - Margaret (Peggy) Thome, 75, of Madison, WI passed away on January 30, 2020. Peggy was born in Green Bay, WI on July 7, 1944 to Freeman and Agatha (Peot) Petri. Peggy was a graduate of Cathedral grade school and St. Joseph Academy. On August 1, 1964 Peggy married the love of her life, Neil Thome.
Peggy is survived by her husband of 55 years Neil, daughter Kim (Kevin Hough), grandchildren Jordan (Christina Wagner) and Alicia; brother, Tom (Chris) Petri; sister, Teri (Mark)Petri-Dittman; sisters-in-law, Pat Reedy and Terry Lou Oldakowski. She leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews along with their children.
Additional information can be located at www.compassioncremation.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020