|
|
Margaret "Peg" Van Lanen
ONEIDA - Peg Van Lanen, age 72, of Oneida, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2019, surrounded by members of her family.
The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 145 St. Joseph Drive, Oneida, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. with Father David Ruby officiating.
Peg was born September 3, 1947, in Green Bay, to the late Earl and Mary (Waznick) Poquette. Peg graduated from West DePere High School and went to nursing school while raising her 5 children. She met her husband, Dan, at a park dance, and married November 6, 1965.
Her survivors include her husband of 54 years, Daniel Van Lanen; four children, Michelle "Shelly" Van Lanen, Robert "Bob" (Lacey Cochart) Van Lanen, Lee (Alicia) Van Lanen, Alissa (Dean Fischer) Van Lanen; grandchildren, Ella Sobieck, Hadyn Sobieck; Danielle Van Lanen, Elizabeth Van Lanen; Lucas (Christine) Riutzel, John Andrew Page, Chase Page, Cole Van Lanen; Meghan Van Lanen-Young, Devayn Young; great-granddaughter Kennedi Van Lanen, and special friend Kaylee Curry. Peg is also survived by sixteen brothers and sisters and their families, many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and their families.
Peg was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Mary (Waznick) Poquette; son Evan Van Lanen; brother Tommy Poquette; nephews Daniel Joseph Poquette, Bill Van Lanen, David Poquette, Aaron Meeuwsen and Shawn Van Lanen; sister-in-law Pat Van Lanen and father and mother-in-law Harvey and Verona Van Lanen.
Peg loved playing on a dart league, making beautiful quilts with her sewing club ladies, including her daughter and sister, spending time with her sisters at Fat club. Peg was an avid reader of mystery and suspense novels. She enjoyed annual trips to Cranberry Fest in Eagle River with her husband, Dan, and Don and Mary Van Lanen. She loved her five cats (one for each of her children), and her dog, Belle. Her greatest, recent love was her great-grandchild, Kennedi Margaret.
She fought her illness with a smile on her face, did not let it keep her from living her life, and she was at peace with her decision to end treatment.
The family would like to thank family and friends for their support, prayers, thoughts, and meals.
Peg's family would like to extend a special thank you to Bellin Health, St. Vincent, Title Town Davita, and Unity Hospice.
Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family has established memorial fund in honor of Peg, to be donated to a charity that likely supports cats.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019