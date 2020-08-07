1/1
Margarette A. (Peg) Delzer
Margarette (Peg) A. Delzer

HOWARD - Margarette (Peg) A. Delzer, 84, Howard, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. She was born in Lena, WI on Jan. 5, 1936 to the late Fred and Ruth (Doney) Castonia. Margarette was united in marriage to Marvin Delzer on Nov. 16, 1957. He preceded her in death on Nov. 24, 2004. She was an avid Brewers fan and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Catherine (Bill) Pagel; Carrie (Wayne) Meyer; Carla Delzer (special friend Bill Schultz); stepdaughter, Carolyn Sorensen; grandchildren, Courtney Snider, Pat Tisch, Amanda Larson, Ashley Delzer, Michelle Birr, Danyelle Weigelt, Heidi Bukowiec, Tyler Christensen, Megan Batchelor and step grandchildren Eric Sorensen, Amy Boettcher, Jenny Swanson, Angelene Scott, Wayne Meyer Jr., Derick Meyer; many great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Margarette was preceded in death by her husband Marvin; daughter Christine Delzer-Tisch; sisters Ileen Evrard and Ann Prince; brothers Marvin Castonia and Fredrick Castonia; brother and sister-in-law Alton and Martha Delzer; parents-in-law Milton and Amanda Delzer; step father-in-law Albert "Bob" Delzer.

Family and friends may call at the Pfotenhauer Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Howard-Suamico location, 1145 Cardinal Lane, on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 12 until 2:00 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be encouraged. An immediate family only service to be held at 2:00 p.m. Burial in Bethel Lutheran Cemetery in Green Valley. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
