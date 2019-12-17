|
Marge I. (Hubbard) McGuire
Glendale - Marge I. (Hubbard) McGuire, 84, Glendale, WI., passed away peacefully in the presence of her immediate family on Dec. 6, 2019, in Glendale. Marge was born in Suring, WI. on August 15, 1935, to the late Elmer (Fritz) Hubbard and Lillian E. (Stuewer) Hubbard. She is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, John (Jack) R. McGuire, December 5th, 2012.
Marge lived most of her life in Green Bay, raising her family and worked in residential Real Estate with Packer Realty. She was a member of St Bernard Catholic Church, Green Bay and Blessed Pope John XXIII, Ft Myers, FL. She attended Suring High School, class of 1953, where she excelled as Class Secretary, Class President, Newspaper Staff, Annual Editor, Cheerleader, and Prom Queen.
She was the loving mother of Patrick (Lori) McGuire, Cedarburg, WI.; Dennis (Mindy) McGuire, Whitefish Bay, WI.; and Kevin (Jackie) McGuire, Barrington, IL.; proud Grandmother of John, Bridgid, Hayden, Cole, Corbin, Cameron, Brody, Lilly and Logan. She is also survived by her sisters, Lois Brazeau, Suring, WI; Nancy Hubbard, Green Bay, WI; Sharon (George) Baena, Dupont, WA; nephews Terry Brazeau, Derek Baena, Tyler Baena, Jeff McGuire, and niece Christine McGuire. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Sally Hubbard; brother in law, Norbert Brazeau; and brother and sister in law Dan and Diane McGuire.
A private family memorial service will be held in the near future. Charitable contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/ , in memory of Marge. Condolences can be sent to the family at https://www.muellerfuneralhome.com/.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 17 to Dec. 22, 2019