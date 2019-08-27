Services
Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
920-336-8702
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
5:00 PM
Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
Margo Robertson


1952 - 2019
Margo Robertson Obituary
Margo Robertson

De Pere - Margo R. Robertson, age 67 of De Pere, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019. She was born on February 21, 1952 to the late Urban and Mary (Kane) Titulaer in Green Bay. On April 26, 1972 she married Dick Robertson. Margo enjoyed collecting, crafting and especially taking trips with her family. She will be forever missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband Dick, daughters; Heather (Stephen) Winkler-Carroll and Jessica (James) Brimberry, grandchildren; Nicholas Winkler, Alexander Winkler and Megan Carroll. Margo is further survived by her sisters and brothers; Mary (Leon) Scray, Alice (Lee) Roffers, Jean (Dick) Hutjens, Janet (Barney) McVey, Jerry Titulaer, John (Deb) Titulaer and Theresa (special friend Doug Walton) Bergner, sisters in law; Barbara Titulaer and Janet Titulaer, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Margo is preceded in death by her parents, brothers; Dr. Richard Titulaer, Tom Titulaer, Mike Titulaer, Dan Titulaer and her nephew, Jared Hutjens.

Family and friends may gather at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N Webster Ave, De Pere, on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 3:00pm until 5:00pm, with a memorial service at 5:00pm.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Thomas Smith and staff at St. Vincent Hospital for the wonderful care given to Margo.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019
