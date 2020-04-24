|
Marguerite M. Patton
Marguerite M. Patton, 88, Green Bay, passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, April 22, 2020 at Emerald Bay Assisted Living.
Marguerite was born on December 12, 1931 in Green Bay, daughter of the late Michael and Mildred (Johnson) Patton. She was a graduate of Green Bay East High School with the class of 1949. On February 12, 1955 Marguerite married Earl Patton at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Green Bay. He preceded her in death on February 13, 2016. She was an avid Packer fan, enjoyed classic country music and enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include a son Paul Patton; daughter Elizabeth (Brian) Doubek; grandchildren Christine Mach, and Kevin Mach (Ashley Styczynski); sister Mabel Jean Kaartinen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive.
She was also preceded in death by her brother Michael Richter.
Graveside services will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, De Pere with prayers led by Rev. Mike Ingold. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Marguerite's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020