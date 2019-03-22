Services
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
3:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Little Chicago
N9650 Friendship Drive
Kaukauna, WI
Service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
Little Chicago
N9650 Friendship Drive
Kaukauna, WI
Combined Locks - Resting comfortably in her Combined Locks home surrounded by family and friends, Mari Timm-Reichel closed the final chapter of her life. She spent her 63 wonderful years affectionately devoted to her family, honoring her faith and loving her creator, providing her fulfillment.

She is survived by her adoring husband, Paul, and by her two dear children, Alicia McPhetridge and Daniel (Harley) Koehler and her 2-year-old grandson, Nolan Koehler; her siblings John (Jean) Timm, Jeanne (Jim) Dempsey, Marty (Cindy) Timm, Mike (Cathy) Timm, and Jackie Gyrion; Paul's mother, Joyce Reichel, who supported and guided Mari as a mother figure; she also deeply cared for her in-laws, nieces, and nephews who provided her much joy. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Timm.

A celebration of her life will be held at Little Chicago, N9650 Friendship Drive, Kaukauna, on Monday, March 25th, 2019 from 3:30 pm to 6:00 pm with a service to conclude the evening at 6:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, she would appreciate any acts of love that people were to provide go to Saving Paws, N3141 Meade St, Appleton, WI 54913.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019
