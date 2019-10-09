|
Maria J. Brunette
Algoma - Maria J. Brunette, 75, Algoma, passed away in her sleep on, October 5, 2019.
She loved working in her flower beds, watching the birds and squirrels, doing crosswords, spending time with her kids and grandkids & great-grandkids.
She is survived by her children: DeDe Blahnik, Estella Iddings, William (Tracy) Brunette, James (Kerry) Brunette, Maria Lawson, 18 grandkids and 19 great-grandkids, sisters: Darla Gilson, Sandi (Harold) Cretton. She is further survived by a good friend: Darlene Rhoads, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 daughters: Amber and Beth, a granddaughter: Ainsley, a great-grandson: Myles, her partner for over 30 years, Dale Brown, and her son-in-law: Joe Blahnik.
A Celebration of Maria's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019