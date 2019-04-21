Services
Green Bay - Marian Cleary, 99, Green Bay, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. She was born to John and Charlotte (Brandt) DeKeyser on April 19, 1919 in Green Bay.

On October 17, 1947 she married Matthew Morris Cleary. He preceded her in death on September 11, 1981.

Marian enjoyed gardening, cooking, and baking. She also liked to watch CNN and tennis. She was an avid Packers fan and above all else, Marian loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Marian is survived by her son, Michael (Connie) Cleary Sr.; grandchildren, Michael (special friend, Tori) Cleary, Shawn (Sonia) Cleary, Christopher Cleary, Ami (special friend Mike Mihalski) Cleary; five great-grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; sons, Gary Cleary, Tim Cleary; as well as her siblings, Sylvia, Earl, Ethel, Donald, Arnold, and Doris.

To send online condolences to the family please visit www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com. To send flowers or cards, please mail to Ami at 1247 Velp Avenue, Green Bay, WI 54303.

Marian's family would like to extend a special thank you to Katie, Jennifer, and the staff at Woodside Lutheran Nursing Home for all of the compassionate care given to her.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019
