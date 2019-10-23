|
Marian E. (Seidl) Hewitt
Howard - Marian E. (Seidl) Hewitt, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019. She was born on January 28, 1925 in Green Bay. She grew up in Luxemburg. Marian married Edwin C. Hewitt on Sept. 27, 1947 at St. Mary's Church in Luxemburg.
Marian was preceded in death by her parents, George and Julia (Rueckl) Seidl; her husband Edwin who preceded her in death on Feb. 21, 1985; daughter Cynthia Belcher; two sisters and three brothers.
She is survived by her daughter Kristine (Jim Brahm) Powers; son Glenn (Janice) Hewitt; six grandchildren, Joel (Susan) Powers, Sara (Kevin) Dillon, Justin (Nicole) Hewitt, Troy (Jen) Hewitt, Beth (Jerry) Minten and Brett (Summer) Moudry; sixteen great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren.
Music was one of her favorite pass times, she played the flute and enjoyed singing with her family. She also enjoyed bowling, watching football especially the Packers, Brewers Baseball, Dancing With The Stars and putting together puzzles.
Family and friends may call at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2597 Glendale Ave., (one quarter mile east of the corner of Cardinal Ln. and Glendale Ave. Entrance directly across from BP gas station on Glendale), on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 10 until 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. at the church with Father Jim Lucas officiating. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019