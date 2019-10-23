Services
PFOTENHAUER FUNERAL HOME
1145 CARDINAL LANE
Green Bay, WI 54313-6803
(920) 434-2060
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
2597 Glendale Ave., - one quarter mile east of the corner of Cardinal Ln. and Glendale Ave.
Entrance directly across from BP gas station on Glendale, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
2597 Glendale Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Hewitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian E. (Seidl) Hewitt


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marian E. (Seidl) Hewitt Obituary
Marian E. (Seidl) Hewitt

Howard - Marian E. (Seidl) Hewitt, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019. She was born on January 28, 1925 in Green Bay. She grew up in Luxemburg. Marian married Edwin C. Hewitt on Sept. 27, 1947 at St. Mary's Church in Luxemburg.

Marian was preceded in death by her parents, George and Julia (Rueckl) Seidl; her husband Edwin who preceded her in death on Feb. 21, 1985; daughter Cynthia Belcher; two sisters and three brothers.

She is survived by her daughter Kristine (Jim Brahm) Powers; son Glenn (Janice) Hewitt; six grandchildren, Joel (Susan) Powers, Sara (Kevin) Dillon, Justin (Nicole) Hewitt, Troy (Jen) Hewitt, Beth (Jerry) Minten and Brett (Summer) Moudry; sixteen great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren.

Music was one of her favorite pass times, she played the flute and enjoyed singing with her family. She also enjoyed bowling, watching football especially the Packers, Brewers Baseball, Dancing With The Stars and putting together puzzles.

Family and friends may call at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2597 Glendale Ave., (one quarter mile east of the corner of Cardinal Ln. and Glendale Ave. Entrance directly across from BP gas station on Glendale), on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 10 until 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. at the church with Father Jim Lucas officiating. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now