Marian H. Nelessen
Kaukauna - Marian H. (Hendricks) Nelessen, 90, of Kaukauna died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at St. Paul Home. She was born January 20, 1929, daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Diedrich) Hendricks. Marian was joined in marriage to Robert W. Nelessen on June 1, 1950, and they enjoyed 61 years together until Robert's passing on June 23, 2011. On October 29, 2016, Marian married Leo Gerrits and enjoyed one year of companionship with him until he passed on November 2, 2017.
Marian worked at Zwickers Knitting Mill and a sewing shop for a few years and then started her own business as a seamstress making many, many wedding dresses over the years. She made her own wedding dress, hundreds of bride and bridesmaid dresses, and all the clothes for her family. She was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Kaukauna. Marian volunteered in many ways to help others in the community such as St. Vincent DePaul, Respite, made rosaries and prayer shawls, youth ministry, was a Prayer Warrior on the Holy Cross prayer chain.
She loved camping, playing cards and games, doing all kinds of crafts, gardening, and spending time with family. She loved to set up her large Christmas village in her home and shake wrapped presents at holidays and birthday celebrations. Marian was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and daughter.
Marian is survived by her children, Lois (Jerry) Gremore, Wrightstown, Mike (Julie) Nelessen, Oconto, Jane (Rick) Vanden Boogart, Kaukauna, and Roger (Marina) Nelessen, Larsen; five grandchildren, Tim (Natalie) Gremore, Brian (Amber) Gremore, Jilliann (Westley) Pruetting, Amy (David) Torpen, and Lisa (Travis) Fuzak; fifteen great-grandchildren, Gretta, Sam, Silas, Leila, Theo, Greyson, Jaxon, Noah, Elizabeth, Allison, Johnathan, James, Daniel, and two more on the way; sister-in-laws, Helen (friend Jim) Diedrick, Wrightstown, Sophia "Dolly" (Dale) Meulemans, Wrightstown, Bernice (Eugene) Nelessen, Rita (Jim) Nelessen.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Michael Anthony, and Roger Joseph; one brother, John; six sisters, Ceil ( the late Pete) Van Zeeland/(the late Leonard) Van De Hey, Agnes (the late Clarence) Schreiber, Ethel (the late Hilary) Feldkamp, Dorothy (the late Mark) Kerkhoff, Magdeline (the late Melvin) Arts, and Lillian (the late Leo) Gerrits; brother-in-laws Norbert (the late Mary), Urban (the late Betty), Clarence (the late Ceil), Eugene (the late Arlene), Jim, Rich (Helen) Diedrick; sister-in-laws, Ruth (the late Leonard) Van De Hey, Marie (the late Ed) Vosters, Eunice (the late Bill, the late Art) Vosters, Delores (the late Gene) Van Camp, Mildred (the late Gordon) Newhouse.
Funeral liturgy will be held on Saturday June 15, 2019, at 12:00 Noon at HOLY CROSS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 309 Desnoyer Street, with Fr. Don Everts officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of service. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery.
Marian's family would like to thank the staff at St. Paul Elder Services, St. Paul Hospice Services, and Dr. Russo for their wonderful care and compassion. It gave us much peace.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 14, 2019