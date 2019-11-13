|
|
Marian E. Hoehne, age 101, De Pere area resident passed away peacefully on November 13, 2019. She was born in Crystal Falls, MI on February 13, 1918 to the late Thomas and Mary (Maringo) Jackovich.
Marian is survived by her two grandsons, Steven Goff and Matthew Kabat; great granddaughter, Scarlet Goff all of California. One sister Frances Vandenberg of De Pere; nieces, nephews; also, a dear friend Erika Gardner.
She was preceded in death by her daughters, Anne Kabat and Mary Hoehne; siblings, Lucille Piatti, Alverna Andersen, Thomas (Jean) and Donald Jackovich; brothers in law; John Vandenberg and Harry Hoehne.
Per Marian's wishes, no visitation will be held prior to her Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 220 S. Michigan St., De Pere, on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 11:00am. Interment in Allouez Catholic Cemetery. Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019