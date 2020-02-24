|
Marian J. Georgia
Green Bay - Marian J. Georgia, age 95, of Green Bay, died peacefully, Saturday, February 22, 2020, supported by her loving family. She was born September 15, 1924 in Green Bay, WI, daughter of the late Raymond and Lillian Von Holten (Kottke).
Marian was a life-long resident in the Green Bay area and graduated from Green Bay West High School, Class of 1942. After graduating, she worked as the Administrative Assistant to the President of Northern Paper Mills for 7 years. She found the love of her life and married Robert Georgia on May 14, 1949 and had 20 wonderful years of marriage to Robert before he passed away on August 2, 1969. Prior to Robert's death, the family purchased Olson Pattern Works and she co-managed the company with her husband. After his passing, she successfully grew the company, while also raising her three children at a time when doing both roles was uncommon.
In 1982, she sold the family business and decided to follow her calling to give back to the community by volunteering to manage the St. Vincent Gift Shop. She proudly served the St. Vincent Hospital in that capacity for over 35 years before retiring at age 92.
Marian is survived by her three children Jon (Sandy) Georgia-Green Bay, WI, Patrick Georgia-De Pere, WI, Jeanne (Tim) Lansing-Cary, NC. Her sister Marlene Dockry-Green Bay, WI and her children: Diane Ford, Chris Dockry, Cindy Butterfield, Kathy Bartel, Dan Dockry, Judy Franz, Drew Dockry; her brother-in-law Lowell (Mary Kay) Georgia-Arvada, CO and his children Terry Georgia, Steve Georgia, Susie Webber, Karen Surbrugg, Anne Hanson and Tom Georgia.
She was also blessed with 11 grandchildren: Scott (Robyn) Georgia-Round Lake, IL; Ryan (Sarah) Georgia-Libertyville, IL; Elizabeth (Matthew) Georgia-Green Bay, WI; Robert (Erin) Georgia-Fayetteville, NC; Emily (Zachary) Georgia-Riha Green Bay, WI; Stephanie (Luke)McCabe-Green Bay, WI; Andrew (Katie) Georgia-Los Angeles, CA; Thomas (Crystal) Georgia-Hobart, WI; Kathleen (Ryan) Finneke-Rosemont, IL; Amy Lansing-Harrisonburg, VA; Nicholas Lansing-Durham, NC and 13 great-grandchildren: Alexis Georgia, Olivia Georgia, Jackson Georgia, Grady Georgia, Logan Georgia, Brody Browning, Isabella Georgia, Harrison Riha, Cameron Riha, Luke McCabe, Christian Georgia, Jonah Georgia, George Finneke.
Marian was preceded in death by her spouse Robert Georgia, her parents: Raymond & Lillian Von Holten, her parents-in-law: Helen and Erwin Georgia, her brother-in-law Robert Dockry and her nephew, Tim Dockry.
Visitation for Marian will be held at Newcomer-Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay) Wednesday, February 26th from 4 to 7 pm. Visitation will continue Thursday, February 27th from 12:30 to 1:30 pm at Grace Lutheran Church (321 S. Madison St.) with a celebration of life and service to follow at 1:30. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.newcomergreenbay.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Marian's family, where they will be donated to several charities, according to Marian's wishes.
Marian's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Emerald Bay Retirement Community staff, for enabling Marian to be comfortable during the final stages of her life. Their care and compassion brought her joy as she transitioned toward joining her beloved spouse Robert Georgia for eternity.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020