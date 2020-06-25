Marian MarksOconto Falls - Marian Marks, 87, Oconto Falls, died Wednesday morning, June 24, 2020 at the home of her daughter Cathy in rural Oconto Falls. She was born October 22, 1932 in Oconto Falls to Joseph and Esther (Everard) Lotter. Marian grew up in Oconto Falls where she attended St. Anthony Catholic School and graduated from Oconto Falls High School with the class of 1951.On November 10, 1951 she married her high school sweetheart Norbert "Nubs" Marks at St. Anthony Church in Oconto Falls and the couple had four children together. As a lifelong member of St. Anthony Church and devout Catholic, Marian volunteered in many capacities, most recently with the service of funeral meals and she belonged to the Altar Rosary Society, the Folk Group Choir and bible study group. She also once worked cleaning the offices of the Scott Paper Co. and later as an aide at Washington School in Oconto Falls. For many years, Marian volunteered at the local nursing home helping to organize regular bingo sessions and the annual Christmas parties. She also enjoyed making picture albums, camping trips with her family and friends, dining out, playing bingo and numerous driving trips with her beloved "Nubs".Survivors are her two daughters, Cheri (Jim) Murphy, NY; Cathy (Bernie) Delveaux, Oconto Falls; eight grandchildren, Ryan (Kristen) Marks; Sheila (John) Campolieto, Amy (Scott) Lane and Seraphinah Qureshi; Kim (Jenny) Delveaux; Jennifer (Ryan) Konitzer; Amanda and Melissa Delveaux; eight great grandchildren; one brother, Robert Lotter, Abrams; one sister, Joanne (Roger) Ruplinger, Kelly Lake; one brother-in-law, Bill Angus, Oconto Falls; many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Norbert "Nubs" Marks on May 15, 2020, two children Scott and Janet "Jani" Marks, one sister Jean Angus, two great grandchildren, Binah Qureshi and Justice Delveaux.Visitation, FOR INVITED GUESTS ONLY due to COVID restrictions, will be held after 10am Saturday, June 27, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church until the time of service. Mass of Christian Burial will take place 11am Saturday at the church with the Rev. Fr. Joel Sember officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Those wishing to watch services via live streaming are asked to contact a family member or Jones Funeral Service.In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a memorial fund will be established.A further celebration of Nubs' and Marian's lives will take place Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Memorial Field in Oconto Falls.