|
|
Marian V Hoks
De Pere - Marian V. Hoks, age 95, of De Pere passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Woodside Lutheran Home. She was born June 25, 1924 in Shirley, Wisconsin to the late Ray and Ida (Paulsen) Jensen.
On April 3, 1948, she married William (Tom) Hoks. He preceded her in death January 17, 1991. Marian was an active member of Calvary Lutheran Church and was a volunteer at Woodside Lutheran Home. She enjoyed her many games of bridge and sheepshead with her card playing friends and all of her trips to the Fireside Theater.
Marian is survived by her son, Tom (Sandy) of De Pere; her granddaughter, Cindy (Pat) Fischer, Green Bay; one great-grandson, Nathan, Green Bay; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy (Ray) Lemke and Jeanne (Bob) Fagan and two brothers, Merton (Ima) Jensen and Robert (Marian) Jensen.
Due to C-19 restrictions, a small private family service will be held. Marian will be laid to rest with William at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum, Green Bay.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff at Woodside Assisted Living and Hospice - Compassus for their care and concern for Marian. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Marian's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 15 to May 17, 2020