Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Mariann (Gay) Hyska

Mariann (Gay) Hyska Obituary
Mariann (Gay) Hyska

Green Bay - Mariann (Gay) Hyska, 88, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019.

Friends may call at St. Joseph Catholic Church, corner of Ninth St. and 12th Ave., from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, November 1. The Mass of Resurrection will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.

The complete obituary will be published in Wednesday's edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2019
