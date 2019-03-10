MariBeth Slye



Green Bay - MariBeth Slye, age 62, of Green Bay, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, February 27, 2019 with her loving family at her side. She was born August 1, 1956 in Green Bay, daughter of the late Harold and Gloria (Halbrook) Cowan.



MariBeth attended Ashwaubenon schools through high school and graduated from Southwest High School, Class of 1974. After becoming a mother to her beloved son, Todd, she returned to NWTC and earned her associate's degree in Retail Management. Mari worked at several stores in the Green Bay, Appleton and LaCrosse areas eventually taking a position at Catherine's Plus, where she managed for 9 years. After many chance meetings throughout their childhood and adult life, MariBeth married her soulmate, Kim Alexander Slye, May 30, 1992 and the couple enjoyed 27 wonderful married years together.



"You play the hand you're dealt!"



MariBeth possessed an extremely talented eye for fashion and decoration and was a certified diamondtologist for 29 years. She always took great pride in making any guest in her store feel comfortable and special whether it be clothing, jewelry or even cars. Mari could do it all!! She loved music, playing flute throughout her school years, and was capable of singing beautiful vocal harmonies with anyone. She also loved to cook and bake and was notorious for baking the most delicious cheesecake that you've ever tasted. She always made sure to keep pets in her home; she and Kim adopted many of them throughout their marriage.



MariBeth Slye was a genuine class act with a million dollar smile. She was resilient, fiercely independent, intelligent and knowledgeable about almost any topic. No matter what the circumstances, she always displayed a positive attitude, combined with her wonderful sense of humor. She could make doing just about anything fun.



MariBeth is survived by her husband, Kim Alexander; her son, Todd (special friend, Kelly) Targaczewski; step-son, Trevor Davis; step-daughter, Carrie Korrigan; 2 granddaughters, Nyah and Kiara and their mother, Nikki; 2 grandsons, Isaiah and his mother Sara, and Cody (honorary granddaughters, Kortney and Carly, and their mother, Maureen); her 2 sisters, Sue (Dave) Greenwood and Nona Beining and her brother, Michael (Mary) Cowan. She is further survived by nieces and nephews: Anna, Matt (Molly), Mitchell, Heather (Mark), Nicole (Steve), Matt (Hannah) and Addison and her beloved cat, Maxwell.



She was preceded in death by twin infant sisters, Mary and Jean.



A gathering of family and friends will be held at Pilgrim Congregational Church (991 Pilgrim Way, Green Bay, WI 54304), Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 4 to 5 PM. A celebration of MariBeth's life and sharing of memories will follow at 5PM and reception to follow at the church. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in MariBeth's name.



MariBeth's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Aurora BayCare Medical Center and Aurora At-Home Hospice for their exemplary care and compassion. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019