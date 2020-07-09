1/1
Marie A. Johnson
Marie A. Johnson

Allouez - Marie A. Johnson, 84, passed away Thursday morning, July 9, 2020, with her loving husband of 64 years at her side. Born December 2, 1935, in Wabeno, WI, she is the daughter of the late Al and Eunice (Bassine) Simono. Marie married Wayne L. Johnson on June 2, 1956, in Coleman, WI. She was an active volunteer for numerous organizations including with St. Matthew's School, as a Girl Scout Leader, and at the American Cancer Society. Marie was also a member of Saints Peter and Paul Church. She enjoyed watching birds, gardening and baking.

Marie is survived by her devoted husband, Wayne: four children, Deb (John) Doyle, Door County, Jeffrey J. Johnson, Grinnell, IA, Chele (Roger) Letourneau, De Pere, John Johnson, Fox Lake; three grandchildren and four great-granchildren; five sisters, Lee (Bill) Hein, Lou Swenty, Carla Routhieaux, Simone (Glenn) Woulf, and Patti (Keith) Young; further survived by other relatives and friends.

Also preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Susan Johnson; brother, Richard (Jackie) Simono; brothers-in-law, Arnold Swenty, Gary Routhieaux.

A private funeral service will be held due to the current COVID-19 health crisis. There will be a public celebration of Marie's life at a future date. Entombment will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Malcore (East) is serving the family.

Visit www.malcorefuneralhome.com to share a condolence with the family.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials in Marie's memory may be directed to St. Jude's Children Hospital or Paul's Pantry.

Marie's family extends a special thank you to the staffs of Home Instead and Unity Hospice for all their care and support.

"SO LONG, CHARLIE!"






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jul. 9 to Jul. 11, 2020.
