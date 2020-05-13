|
Marie "Grandma" Ann Gomand
Green Bay - Marie "Grandma" Ann Gomand, 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. She was born on February 3, 1933 to the late William and Barbara Hennemann. She married the love of her life, Robert, on September 26, 1953 and they shared 66 beautiful years together.
Marie worked as a waitress at Holzer's Corner Drug Store for over 15 years; she loved her customers and they loved her! She had the "gift of gab" and loved meeting people and making friends anywhere she went. She loved doing word search puzzles and watching John Wayne on TV. Marie was a great mother and loved to spend time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Robert; three children: Carol (Bernie) Blohm, Bradford Gomand and Marilyn (Jeff) Walker; five grandchildren: Kari (Anthony Marinetti) Blohm, Staci (Ben) Anderson, Nicole (Ryan) Moran, Chad (Laken Anderson) Lambert and Haley Walker; six great grandchildren: Violet, Vera, Victoria, Julian, Natalie and Emma.
She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings and her beloved son, Robert Jr..
Due to current restrictions, private services are being held. To leave an online condolence please visit www.newcomergreenbay.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 13 to May 15, 2020