|
|
Marie C. Albrent
De Pere - God's angels lifted Marie into the arms of the Lord on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 due to a short battle with cancer. She was born to Michael and Henrietta (Eslinger) Kuhn on March 19, 1929 in Stanley, WI.
Marie went to St. Mary's School of Nursing in Wausau, WI in 1947 and started working at St. Mary's Hospital. Marie married Gerald (Jerry) Albrent on December 26, 1952 at St. Catherine's Church in Milwaukee, WI. They lived in Milwaukee for several years while Marie worked as an RN at St. Joseph's Hospital there. When they moved to Green Bay, WI in 1969, Marie went back to school and received a Bachelor of Science in Health Arts through St. Francis College of Joliet, IL. She returned to work in 1971 as an RN at San Luis Nursing Home in Green Bay and eventually retired from Woodside Nursing Home in Green Bay in 1992. After retirement, she volunteered for Unity Hospice.
Marie had a strong faith in God, and always treated people fairly and equally with her gentle spirit. She was an avid Packer fan and loved to spend time in her yard planting flowers. Marie was a member of the Antique Study Club of Green Bay and Nativity Parish Women's Guild in Green Bay. She also enjoyed sewing, baking, music, singing along to her favorite songs, and spending time with her family.
Marie is survived by her three children: Mary (Mark) Elfe, Nanette (Jack) Szprejda, both of De Pere, WI, and James Albrent of Escondido, CA; one granddaughter: Nicole (Adam) Zeinert; three great-grandchildren: Katelin and Jonah Zeinert of Green Bay and Kendall Elfe of Iron Mountain, MI; and special niece Michelle Nielsen of Kenosha, WI.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband Jerry, four siblings: Robert, Wilman, Melvin Kuhn, Doris Larson; and one grandson: Chad Elfe.
Due to current health precautions, a private family gathering will take place at Lyndahl Funeral Home in Green Bay, WI. A memorial mass will take place at Nativity Parish in Green Bay at a later date. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park in Wausau, WI. In lieu of flowers, cards or memorials may be forwarded to Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Ave., Green Bay, WI 54304. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lyndahl.com.
The family sends special thanks to the staff at Birch Creek Assisted Living in De Pere, WI and Unity Hospice for their care and support.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020