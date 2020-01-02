|
Marie Catherine (Lavieille) Blahnik
(Nov.14, 1929 - Dec.30, 2019)
When Marie "Sweetie" married Clarence "Gus" Blahnik , his friends told her: "At least your life will never be boring," a prophecy which was already on its way to fruition. Marie began her whirl-wind of a life on Earth born Nov. 14th, 1929 to Emile and Irene Lavieille in Toronto Canada. Her mother passed during the birth of her sister and she was subsequently raised by her step mother Eva and a host of colorful Canadian family. While completing her early education, she began helping her father with his lunch wagon. When Emile noticed the attention his pretty daughter was receiving from the work crews she was serving, he decided that perhaps a different career was more suitable, such as the convent. She balked at that and took up nursing and became an RN.
In the early 50's, a wild hair compelled her to pack her bags and with a friend move to Los Angeles California and begin working at Queen of Angels hospital where she caught the eye of a young MD intern. Clarence "Gus" Blahnik. During their courtship, she informed him that her wish was to be the mother of 5 sons, an inkling she developed as a nurse at a boys' summer camp. He apparently was more than willing to oblige and on Sept. 3rd, 1955 they exchanged vows in his hometown of Lena, Wis., thus beginning a lifelong marriage. The 5 boys followed soon enough: Scott, Bob, Mark, Greg and M.Pierre. In her words: "I will be happy in knowing I was well-loved by my 5 sons whom I always wanted, and was so lucky to have. My sons brought great joy and meaning to my life, although I was always saddened by the loss of Bob on Jan 25, 2007." Whilst Gus was pursuing his medical career to become an Ophthalmologist, the young family lived in various places across the country, eventually settling in their hometown of Green Bay, Wisc.
Although she wanted her life to be remembered as " simple", it was anything but. She reveled in, and lived vicariously thru, the myriad exploits, shenanigans and adventures of her sons and their friends, as well as those of Gus and his cohorts and their shared network of comrades. Lately she was happy to witness the next generation of Blahniks, her grandchildren, carry on family traditions as well. She was a very popular and outgoing lady, aptly nicknamed "Sweetie" by everyone who knew her. As Gus often said: "I wouldn't trade her for any other lady in the world." She was a dedicated wife and mother managing a busy household with 6 rowdy guys. In her spare time she was very active, enjoying gardening, sharing recipes with gossip, quoting poems or telling stories. She took great wonder in nature, from wildflowers to the weather. She kept active with nordic and alpine skiing, boating, swimming and walking. She greatly enjoyed music and especially all things literate. Books were often at hand and discussed in her home and she kept librarians wondering which far-flung works they would have to order in for her. In her later years she took up craft work and bedazzled all sorts of creations. She was never known to turn down a short cocktail, share a beer ,perhaps a cigar ,a round of cards and Friday nite fish fries. She was an active and faithful parishioner of the Catholic Church. She received her US citizenship in 1962.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Dr Clarence Blahnik and sons Scott; New Orleans, LA, Mark; Green Bay Wi, Greg: Port Orange Fl and M. Pierre; San Luis Obispo , CA. Daughters-in law Dolly Blahnik ( Scott), Kelly Blahnik (Bob) and Suzette Blahnik (Greg). Her grandchildren; Austin, Chase, Collin (Scott); Tyler, Bobby and Kory (Bob); Courtney, Kathryn and Brett (Greg). She is further survived by her sister Margaret Irene O'Conner, Ontario Canada, cousin Maria Lavieille Vertali, Toronto, and various nieces, nephews and cousins from Oconto County WI, Buffalo NY, and Canada.
She was preceded in death by her parents Emile and Irene Lavieille, Her brother Bob Lavieille, father-in-law and mother-in-law Clarence and Marie Blahnik, her bothers and sisters in law; George and Marion Glime, Margie and William Bake, and sister in law Angela Marie Blahnik , as well her second born son Robert Kevin Blahnik.
Per her request, a funeral service and reception will be held at a later date this summer in Green Bay, Wis followed by burial at family plot in Lena, Wis. Further notification can be found thru any family member or contacting [email protected]
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020