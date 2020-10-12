Marie Fonder
Green Bay - Marie Fonder, 93, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020. She was born December 11, 1926, in Green Bay to Henry C. and Ida (Schenk) Arnold.
Marie was a graduate of St. Patrick Grade School and Green Bay West High School. After high school, Marie worked as a secretary at Northern Paper Mills. On April 3, 1948, she married Lawrence "Lorry" Fonder at St. Patrick Catholic Church. She quit her secretary job to work at home raising her seven daughters. In 1962, Marie became a salesperson for Boudreau's Shoes. In 1977, she began a new career at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC) in Student Services. After three years, she worked with NWTC staff to create and start the NWTC Career Center. She served as the Career Center manager until her retirement in 1991. At her retirement dinner, Marie received NWTC's first President's Award for her leadership and willingness to "go the extra mile.".
Marie volunteered with the Green Bay Literacy Council for 23 years. Her work with the literacy council earned her several awards. In 2002, Marie was the first recipient of the Evie Jensen Spirit Award, presented for her distinguished volunteer work for the Literacy Council. She was also recognized in a Green Bay Press Gazette Good Neighbor article acknowledging her contributions to the Literary Council. In 2013, Marie received the prestigious Merrill Lynch Heart of Gold Lifetime Achievement Award, presented at the KI Convention Center.
Marie was a charter member of St. Jude Parish where she volunteered in many capacities including the welcome committee, parish council, Eucharistic minister and the funeral luncheon committee. Marie was a talented seamstress, making many of her daughters' dresses over the years.
Once retired, Marie and Lorry enjoyed traveling, especially bus tours. She also cherished many trips with her daughters.
Marie was and always will be an inspiration and role model for her daughters and her large extended family. She enjoyed meeting all kinds of people, showing her kindness, generosity and humility.
Survivors include seven daughters and their spouses: Barbara and Steven Derenne, Ellen and Dale Mocco, Susan and Steve Daubner, Carol and Arden Christensen, Mary and Ken Braband, Joan and Dick Heyrman, Jeanne and Kurt Kamperschroer; 17 grandchildren: Adam (Nicole) Derenne, Beth Derenne (Theresa Madaus), Tera (Kevin) Hoops, Allison (Pete) Paulsen, Nick Mocco (Megan Gerald), Josh (Missy) Daubner, Alicia Daubner, (Chris Eichenseer), Kris (Kevin) Rusboldt, Kelly (Joel) Gregozeski, Paul (Jamie) Christensen, Kim (Jacob) Bjork, Gina (Michael) Detienne, Stephanie (Chris) Brault, Nikki Kamperschroer (Hector Padin), Kyle Kamperschroer (Amanda Larson), Tony Kamperschroer, Katie Kamperschroer; 32 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Pat Berg; cousin, Sally Lemerond; many nieces and nephews.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Lorry; and her parents; her parents-in-law, Matilda and Ezra Fonder; brother, Bob (Arlene) Arnold; sister, Betty Arnold; four brothers-in-law, Vince (Mary Ann) Fonder, Bob (Yvonne) Fonder, Phil Berg and Bob Staszak.
The family thanks Grancare Gardens and Compassus Hospice for their exceptional care.
A private family Mass will be held. Entombment will be in Allouez Catholic Mausoleum. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Marie's name to benefit the Green Bay Literacy Council. www.literacygreenbay.org