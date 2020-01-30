|
|
Marie J. Larsen
Kewaunee - Marie J. Larsen, 86, of Kewaunee, died peacefully on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
Born in Kenosha, WI, in 1933, she was the daughter of the late Verle H. Erickson and the late Alpha (Pat) Hasenjaeger Erickson.
She was a 1951 midterm graduate of Bradford High School in Kenosha, WI.
Marie was united in matrimony to Don Larsen on December 17, 1959. She was an extremely talented seamstress specializing in American Girl doll clothes and an avid Green Bay Packer fan.
Marie leaves to treasure her memories her four children, Tom (Cheryl) Gorsuch, Mary Becker, David (Paula) Larsen and Dan (Dianna)Larsen and a brother, John Erickson, along with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Don, a son, Jim Gorsuch, and a grandson, Ryan Gorsuch.
A private ceremony for Marie's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020