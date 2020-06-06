Marie L. VandenAvond
1936 - 2020
Marie L. VandenAvond

Green Bay - Marie L. VandenAvond, 84, Green Bay, died unexpectedly on Friday evening, June 5, 2020. She was born on February 26, 1936 in Green Bay to the late Elmer and Julia (Lardinois) Cravillion. Marie married Leroy VandenAvond on May 1, 1954 at St. Philip Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on April 8, 1996. Marie was a longtime member of St. Bernard Catholic Church.

She is survived by her children, Richard VandenAvond (Becky), MN, Ellen (Mark) VanCampenhout, Lori (Ken) Blaskowski and Tina (Ken) Roix; grandchildren, Bill (Rene) VandenAvond, MN, Jonathan (Nicole) Blaskowski, Kim (Ben) Nielsen, Leroy Bomski; great grandchildren, Carter and Julia VandenAvond, Maison, Harper and Van Blaskowski; sister, June Lindsley; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sister and brothers-in-law, Mae and Anthony Pigeon and Gerald Lindsley.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
