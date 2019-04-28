|
Marie Magnin
Oconto Falls - Marie Magnin, 76, Oconto Falls, died suddenly Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at home of natural causes. The oldest child of Leo and Helen (Kapalin) Wendt was born September 6, 1942 in Suring. Marie grew up in Suring and Kelly Lake, attending Oconto Falls Public Schools, graduating from high school with the class of 1960.
On January 12, 1963 she married Orrie "Chub" Magnin and together they raised two sons, Tim and Bart. Marie and Chub owned and operated the family business, Magnin Hardware in Oconto Falls until its closing in 2010. The couple were once active members of the local Boat and Sno-Jokers snowmobile clubs and led efforts to bring the first Snowmobile Drag Races to Oconto Falls (Mini Series became World Series) where Marie always served in prominent positions. She was a member of the Oconto Falls United Methodist Church where she once taught Sunday School, served on the Board of Trustees and as funeral dinner chair. Marie was always active in the betterment of her community by starting the Avenue of Lights at Christmas with her good friend Mary Oninski, serving on the local Oconto Falls FBLA, Hospital Foundation and Cemetery Boards for many years and helping to organize Friends of Oconto Falls Fire Department events. As a member of the American Legion Auxiliary 302, she took a lead role in the Oconto Falls Veterans Monument Project. She also enjoyed many good times with her lady friends in the 60's Girls, M & M's and Bridge Club. Marie will be lovingly remembered for her welcoming manners when hosting numerous family, friends and community members for holidays, special occasions and various business meetings for good causes.
She is survived by her two sons who she dearly loved, Tim (Kim) and Bart (Nancy Fish) Magnin, all of Oconto Falls; Eric Bliske, who she thought of as a son; five grandchildren, Brittany (Nick) Shaffer and Cole Magnin, Tyler, Hunter and Bailey Magnin; three great grandchildren, Brody, Easton and Lennon Shaffer; one brother, Jerry (Jill) Wendt, Suring; one very special brother-in-law, Dr. George (Ann) Magnin, Marshfield; four nephews and one niece, Matt (Stefanie) Wendt, Gretchen (Dave) Karcz, George (Kay) Magnin, Dan (Sandy) Magnin and David (Linda) Magnin; four special great nephews and nieces, Landon and Laikyn Wendt, Harrison and Collin Karcz; other relatives and many good friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Chub in 2010, one brother Tom Wendt and in-laws, Ernest "Porky" and Martha (Garnier) Magnin.
Visitation will be held 3-8pm Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Jones Funeral Service in Oconto Falls. Visitation will continue after 9am Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the Oconto Falls United Methodist Church until the time of service. Funeral services will be held 11am Wednesday at the church with Pastor Dave Henke officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Oconto Falls.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to the Oconto Falls Veterans Monument Project or Friends of Oconto Falls Fire Department.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019