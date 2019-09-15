Services
1929 - 2019
Green Bay - Marie L. (Puyleart) Mandel, 90, died peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019, with her family at her side. She was born in the town of Preble on May 22, 1929, to the late Benjamin and Ella (Lathauer) Laurent.

Marie is survived by her children, Larry (Linda) Puyleart, Jerry Puyleart, Ken (Carol) Puyleart, Donna Puyleart and Randy (Jane) Puyleart; and many other grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, Marie is preceded in death by her first husband, Donald Puyleart; her second husband, Hilbert Mandel; a daughter, Diane Puyleart; grandson, Shawn Puyleart; great granddaughter, Eve Puyleart; and siblings, Mildred Laurent and Edward Laurent.

Per Marie's wishes private services were held at Proko-Wall Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Prokowall.com.

Special Thanks go to her daughter, Donna and her son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Linda for the special care they gave to Marie.
