Marie R. Klish
Green Bay - Marie R. Klish, age 87, of Green Bay, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, January 22, 2020 with her family at her side. She was born July 22, 1932 in Green Bay, daughter of the late John and Genevieve (LaCourt) DeBeck.
Marie married Roger Klish, July 29, 1950 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Green Bay. They shared 67 loving years of marriage and were blessed with 5 children. Roger preceded her in death, July 8, 2017. She was employed by Bird Glass and Floor Covering and Pinchard Drug Store for many years. Marie volunteered as a receptionist at Bellin Hospital. She was a woman of strong faith, a member of St. Francis Xavier Cathedral and has now entered into eternal life with her Lord and Savior.
Marie and Roger loved to square dance and go camping with family and friends. After retirement, they spent many happy years as snowbirds in Florida and Arizona. The highlights of their many vacations were their travels to Singapore and Hawaii. First and foremost, Marie was a devoted wife, loving mother and proud grandmother/great-grandmother.
Marie is survived by her 4 children: Cathy (Michael) Barbeaux, Barb De Greef, Tom (Becky) Klish, and Lynn (Michael) Bretl. Marie also leaves her beloved grandchildren: Kristine (Michael) Hagen, Karen (John) Combs, Robb (Ramona) De Greef, Kevin (Amanda) De Greef, Chad (Erin) Klish, Craig Klish, Curt (Sarah) Klish, and Alex Bretl along with 16 great grandchildren. She is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by a son, David Klish; 3 siblings: Edward (Betty) DeBeck, Jean Johnson and David DeBeck; son-in-law, Bob De Greef and her mother-in-law, Marion Klish.
Visitation will be held at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral (139 S. Madison St., Green Bay), Monday, January 27, 2020 from 10 AM to 12 PM. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 12 PM with Fr. Brian Belongia, celebrant. Entombment will be in Allouez Catholic Cemetery & Chapel Mausoleum. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Marie's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of New Perspectives and Unity Hospice for their dedicated care and compassion.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020