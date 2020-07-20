1/1
Marie Tuschy
Marie Tuschy

Suring - Marie A. Tuschy age 84, Suring was called home to Heaven July 19, 2020. Visitation will be held at St. John Lutheran Church in Hayes on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 10 am until the funeral service at 1pm with Pastor Michael Paholke officiating. Marie will be interred next to her husband in St. John Lutheran Cemetery. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jul. 20 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
JUL
24
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Gruetzmacher Funeral Home
116 South Krueger Street
Suring, WI 54174
920-842-2151
