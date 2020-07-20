Marie Tuschy
Suring - Marie A. Tuschy age 84, Suring was called home to Heaven July 19, 2020. Visitation will be held at St. John Lutheran Church in Hayes on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 10 am until the funeral service at 1pm with Pastor Michael Paholke officiating. Marie will be interred next to her husband in St. John Lutheran Cemetery. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jul. 20 to Jul. 22, 2020.