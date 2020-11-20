Marie Vivian (Scherer) Klatt-WussowSuring - Marie Vivian (Scherer) Klatt-Wussow, 83, Suring, formerly of Oconto Falls and Gillett, died Monday morning, November 16, 2020 at The Bay at Suring. She was born May, 8, 1937 in the Town of Stiles to Clarence and Jennie (Manser) Scherer.In September of 1956, she married Ronald Klatt, they had four children together and farmed in the Town of Underhill. In August of 1978, she married Donald Wussow and the couple lived in Gillett. Marie will be fondly remembered as a loving and devoted wife and mother, who enjoyed vegetable gardening, baking and watching the Green Bay Packers.Survivors are her four children, Rick (Deb) Klatt, Glen (Louise) Klatt, Lisa (Steve) Culver and Theresa (Jay) Delveaux; 9 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren; her siblings, Betty (Charles) Mathis, Cathy (Fred) Mathis, Clarice (Jerry) Peters, Edna (Gary) Albertson, Clarence (Mary Anne) Scherer, David (Beth) Scherer and Delbert (Marcia) Scherer; many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald Wussow and three sisters, Helen LeMere, Louise Jones and Dorothy Buckman.Private graveside services were held at Riverside Cemetery in the Town of Little Suamico.