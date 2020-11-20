1/2
Marie Vivian (Scherer) Klatt-Wussow
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie Vivian (Scherer) Klatt-Wussow

Suring - Marie Vivian (Scherer) Klatt-Wussow, 83, Suring, formerly of Oconto Falls and Gillett, died Monday morning, November 16, 2020 at The Bay at Suring. She was born May, 8, 1937 in the Town of Stiles to Clarence and Jennie (Manser) Scherer.

In September of 1956, she married Ronald Klatt, they had four children together and farmed in the Town of Underhill. In August of 1978, she married Donald Wussow and the couple lived in Gillett. Marie will be fondly remembered as a loving and devoted wife and mother, who enjoyed vegetable gardening, baking and watching the Green Bay Packers.

Survivors are her four children, Rick (Deb) Klatt, Glen (Louise) Klatt, Lisa (Steve) Culver and Theresa (Jay) Delveaux; 9 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren; her siblings, Betty (Charles) Mathis, Cathy (Fred) Mathis, Clarice (Jerry) Peters, Edna (Gary) Albertson, Clarence (Mary Anne) Scherer, David (Beth) Scherer and Delbert (Marcia) Scherer; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald Wussow and three sisters, Helen LeMere, Louise Jones and Dorothy Buckman.

Private graveside services were held at Riverside Cemetery in the Town of Little Suamico.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Service
107 South Franklin Street
Oconto Falls, WI 54154
920-848-2222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved