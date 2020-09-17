Marilyn Christiansen
Chase - Marilyn Christiansen, 76, of Chase, passed away Wednesday morning, September 16, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family following an extended illness. The daughter of the late Ernest and Nettie (Lepak) Palubicki was born October 13, 1943, in Hofa Park. As a young woman, she was swept off her feet at a dance in Pulaski and never looked back. On October 5, 1963, she married Wally Christiansen at Assumption B.V.M. Church in Pulaski. The couple lived and raised their family on the Christiansen homestead in the Town of Chase.
Marilyn was employed for many years in foodservice for the Pulaski Community School District. She was everyone's favorite lunch lady. She certainly took cooking for large groups home with her: no one ever went away from Marilyn's table hungry. She was so proud of her family and absolutely adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A woman of faith, she had been a member of St. Joseph Parish in Chase, where she taught Religious Education for many years. All seven of her children made their First Communion with Mom as their catechist. Marilyn and Wally became members at Ss. Edward and Isidore Parish in Flintville after the parish in Chase was closed.
After surviving a career at the helm of the school lunch line, cancer was no match for her. She bravely fought and defeated the disease, allowing her to savor her retirement years. She enjoyed camping and going on trips to Branson, Lake Metonga, the casino, and wherever else the road took her and her adoring wingman, Wally. The mutual admiration they so selflessly devoted to each other made them an incredible team.
Survivors include: her husband; seven children: Patti Spurlock, Suamico, Kathy (Bob) Fischer, Chase, Shelly Christiansen, Cincinnati, OH, Mark (Andrea) Christiansen, Chase, Bob (Kathy) Christiansen, Chase, Amy (Rick) Van Lanen, De Pere, Sara Christiansen, Green Bay; 12 grandchildren: Kristen and Katelyn, Amanda (Brad), Ashley (Andy) and Parker, Hunter and Heidi, Levi and Lexi, and Madison, Maleah, and Miya; five great-grandchildren: Rylan and Bradyn, Layla, Lily, and Hope; two brothers: Donald (Ruth) Palubicki, Bellevue, and Raymond (Grace) Palubicki, Seymour. She is also survived by in-laws: Margaret Hilbert, Chase, and Michael (Bobbie) Christiansen, Ashwaubenon; nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Marilyn was preceded in death by one grandson, Josh Fischer, in 2007; one brother, Vernon Palubicki, one sister and brother-in-law, Nancy (Bernie) Zawalick; and two brothers-in-law, Larry Hilbert and Dennis Christiansen.
Guests will be required to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines. Masks will be available for anyone who does not have one. Friends are invited to gather with the family after 9:00 a.m. Monday, September 21st at Ss. Edward and Isidore Church 3667 Flintville Road, Flintville (Green Bay). The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at the church, Fr. Dave Hoffman presiding. A private family committal will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery in Chase.
Since it might not be possible to be with the family in person, you are welcome to send any cards of condolence to the funeral home (make sure you put the family's name on the outside envelope and your return address) and we will forward your cards and messages to the Christiansen family. Marnocha Funeral Home P.O. Box 356 Pulaski, WI 54162
The family would like to thank St. Vincent Home Health, especially Allison, the Wound Clinic at St. Clare Hospital in Oconto Falls, and Unity Hospice for the compassionate care given to Marilyn.
