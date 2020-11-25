1/1
Townsend - Marilyn (Wiater) Dombrowski, age 78 of Townsend, left this life and went to her heavenly home to meet her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Mon., Nov. 23, 2020. She passed away peacefully at home with her 3 daughters and husband of 56 years by her side.

Marilyn read her Bible every day, loved Jesus, loved her husband, loved her children, and loved and was proud of her 7 grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, David; 3 daughters, Lynn (Dean) Evers of Milwaukee, Gerise (Michael) Weidner of Bayside, and Tina Dombrowski of West Allis; 7 grandchildren, April (Mitchell) Ford, Joshua (Lindsay) Evers, Cpt Stuart Evers, 2d Lt Elijah Evers, Eleanor "Ellie" Weidner, Victoria "Tory" Weidner, and Zachary Weidner; a brother, Leonard Wiater of Spokane, WA; a sister, Janice (James) Parker of Waunakee; and her nieces and nephew. She was like a second mother to nephew and godson, John D. (Karen) Wiater of Green Bay and nephew, Joe (Jennifer) Wiater of DePere.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Stella Wiater, and brother, John T. Wiater.

A funeral service will be held on Sat, Nov. 28, at 12:30 pm at Four Corners Assembly of God, White Lake with Rev. Marvin Kindle officiating. Visitation will be Saturday at the church from 11 am to 12:30 pm

Online obituary and condolences at www.bradleyfh.com




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
